Local entities are working together to help the hungry individuals and families in Cheyenne. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) grant funds provided by Laramie County, as well as donations from its congregants, St. Paul’s Lutheran’s Free Little Pantry has a steady supply of canned and packaged goods for those who may otherwise go hungry. With the assistance of Cash-Wa Direct, located at 15th and Thomes in downtown Cheyenne, those grant funds are being stretched just a little bit further to help a few more families than they otherwise might.
“We are happy to do our part to help several of the local Cheyenne non-profit entities, including St. Paul’s, with their bulk food purchases,” said Laurie Hutchinson, Manager of the Cheyenne Cash-Wa Directs. “Helping with the tax-exempt paperwork or providing just that small extra discount for large orders that we know are going to help the needy is our way of being a good neighbor in the place where we live and work.” The volunteers assisting with the St. Paul’s Free Little Pantry are grateful for businesses such as Cash-Wa who understand that helping those in need is more than just good business. These small acts of compassion result in a stronger and more resilient community.
The St Paul’s Free Little Pantry is one of several places around Cheyenne where those individuals or families who need something to eat can help themselves with no questions asked. While the canned and packaged goods go out of the pantry nearly as quickly as it is filled, the ARPA grant has allowed for a steadier stream of food to be placed into and taken out of the pantry than when donations from a few individuals was the sole source of supply. The grant funds are set to expire in May, 2023, and the St. Paul’s volunteers working in the area of food insecurity are concerned about what will happen to their downtown neighbors come June.
Food insecurity in Cheyenne increased during the pandemic. Many of the social safety nets that were put in place during the pandemic are ending in 2023, yet increased food costs and inflation continue to take a toll on many of the individuals in Cheyenne. When the lack of a traditional downtown grocery store is added to the mix, many downtown Cheyenne residents are struggling to avoid going to bed hungry. While Cash-Wa has added a small retail market to its business, many are still having to choose between purchasing groceries and other essentials for their families.
The volunteers at St. Paul’s hope that other businesses will step up to help the residents of downtown Cheyenne who are struggling during these tough economic times. Meanwhile, there is a lesson to be learned that government, non-profits, and corporations working together make for a stronger, better place to live and work.