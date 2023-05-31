Laramie County School District #1 announces its participation in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Under the SFSP, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to children 18 years and under at the following sites:

Afflerbach Elementary

400 W Wallick Rd.

Cheyenne, WY 82007 Breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM-8:00 AM 12:15 PM-12:45 PM 6/12-7/20 Not serving on 7/3 and 7/4

Baggs Elementary School

3705 Cheyenne St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001 Breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM- 8:00 AM 12:15 PM- 12:45 PM 6/12-8/4 Not serving on 7/3, 7/4, and 7/26

Cheyenne YMCA

1426 Lincolnway

Cheyenne, WY 82001 Lunch Monday-Friday 11:00 AM-12:00 PM 6/12-8/4 Not serving on 7/3, 7/4, and 7/26

Goins Elementary

224 Dey Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82007 Breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM- 8:00 AM 12:15 PM- 12:45 PM 6/12-7/20 Not serving on 7/3 and 7/4

Rossman Elementary School

916 W College Dr.

Cheyenne, WY 82007 Breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM-8:00 AM 12:00 PM-12:30PM 6/12-8/4 Not serving on 7/3, 7/4, 7/26

Meals are required to be eaten on site. Grab and go meals will not be permitted.