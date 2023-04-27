Mark your calendars and join your Cheyenne Chamberas we celebrate Wyoming's strong, resilient military that defends our great nation 24/7/365.
Suns out buns out! Enjoy great cookout food including WingShack wings, burgers, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks from Bison Beverage and Swire Coca-Cola
Fun for the whole family with balloon animals, face-painting, a bounce house, corn hole, and more all inside an amazing airplane hangar in Cheyenne.
Bottom Line:Celebrate with your Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee and learn more on our continued troop support and how you can get involved with our amazing programs like Adopt an Airman.
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Federal Credit Union.