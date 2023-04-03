AARP Wyoming offers free, small-group fitness classes in Cheyenne, starting on May 5. The classes will take place at the AARP Sponsored FitLot Park in Holiday Park, behind the YMCA.

The classes are free, but registration is required. Sign Up For Class at events.aarp.org/wyfitlot or call 1-866-663-3290

The classes are a mix of cardio and strength training and those at any fitness level are welcome to join. AARP Wyoming recommends you consult with a physician before beginning an exercise program. Bring yourself and your friends, and wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and supportive footwear. Don’t forget your water bottle!

The courses take place each Saturday from May 5 through October 14 and there are two one-hour sessions available each day - from 10-11 a.m. or 11 a.m. until noon.

Classes will be led by Joseph Eslinger - a certified fitness instructor in CPR, ISSA Personal Trainer, Strength, Conditioning, Nutrition, and Exercise Therapy and Rebecca Murchie a retired occupational therapist.

For more information, contact Jenn Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org.