The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, October 28, 2022, at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The purpose of this work session is to receive a presentation and recommendations from the Affordable Housing Task Force.

The meeting is available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session - Zoning Code Enforcement/Annexation (October 28 at 12 p.m.)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84192940982?pwd=SUR5YyszWGpRUkgzcGNndWdyc1NKQT09

Password: WS10282022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 841 9294 0982

Passcode: 8844536710