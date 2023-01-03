The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, January 6, 2023, at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

This work session will include a detailed presentation of the city’s financial records and compliance standards for fiscal year 2022.

The meeting is available in person and remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live streaming video will also be on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session - Audit (January 6 at 12 p.m.)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88134332597?pwd=UWZLVE04bkJtVFJNVythRi9lNzEvQT09

Password: WS01062023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 881 3433 2597

Passcode: 2667271320