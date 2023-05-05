Cheyenne Presents is excited to release the lineup for Fridays on the Plaza 2023.

The Presents team decided to turn things up this year by dropping the BIGGEST lineup in Friday's history! The lineup includes:

Over 32 Artists from around the globe

Multiple gold and multi-platinum records

Independent artists who have dominated social platforms

Combined over 42 chart-topping hit singles among artists

Grammy nominations and award winner

Iconic collaborations with artists such as Katy Perry, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Artists who have performed with legends in rock music, including Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Jeff Beck, and Aerosmith.

The lineup also features artists back by popular demand, local favorites, and the exploration of new genres. Get ready to experience FRIDAYS like you’ve never heard of before.

Housed under Cheyenne Presents, Fridays on the Plaza is Wyoming’s premiere outdoor summer music festival. This year, the Presents team is asking: Who needs the desert when you have the WILD WEST?

In recent years, music festivals across the country have seemingly lost their way, with exorbitant expenses and commercialization overshadowing the authenticity of the live music experience.

The West is known for going against the grain of the status quo, and Cheyenne Presents is embracing those rebellious roots by bringing the heart of the festival back.

The music. Cheyenne Presents is dedicated to offering the highest quality experiences in music and entertainment.

Artists were carefully vetted and selected this year based on quality and artistic merit while still allowing the team to maintain crowd control and create a safe environment for attendees within the capacity limits of the Plaza.

The lineup includes national touring headliners from as far as the Virgin Islands, ticket-free for everyone to enjoy.

This year is bigger and better than ever, and they can’t wait to see you on the Plaza to experience live music the way it was intended - live, loud, and on our own terms, here in the WILD WEST.

FESTIVAL LINEUP Opener starts at 5:30 PM | Headliner starts at 7:30 PM

6/2/23 Welshly Arms With Elektric Animals

6/9/23 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown With Crooked Jacks

6/16/23 Saliva With The Trujillo Company

6/23/23 Fastball With The Blues Dogs

6/30/23 Shwayze With DJ Channell

7/7/23 Sam Tinnesz With Phil Vigil

7/14/23 3OH!3 With Air Traffic Controller

7/21/23 Tris Munsick & The Innocents With Third Rail

7/28/23 Los Lonely Boys With The Barlow

8/4/23 Zella Day With YaSi

8/11/23 Big Mountain With Josh Gonzales Band

8/18/23 Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet With No Love Gang & DJ45ive

8/25/23 Jalan Crossland With Mason McTell

Fridays EXTENDED: Because everyone needs more Fridays in their life.

Saturday 7/14/23 Iyaz With Yung of Cali Swag District & Mann

Wednesday 7/26/23 Boogie Machine With The 67th Army

A special thank you to our sponsors for making Fridays on the Plaza possible: -Ken Garff Toyota -Charles Schwab -Visit Cheyenne -BluePeak -Wyoming Horse Palace -Appaloosa Broadcasting -Red Lion Hotels -Downtown Development Authority -Bison Beverage -Coors Light -Cheyenne Board of Realtors -Arts Cheyenne -Wing Shack -Wyoming Arts Council