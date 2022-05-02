Cheyenne Presents is inviting the community to join them on Friday, May 6th to announce this year’s Fridays on the Plaza (FOTP) lineup.
In celebration of the festival announcement, the Cheyenne Presents team is sharing a taste of this summer’s lineup and has invited food vendors out to help kickoff FOTP 2022.
Food vendors including Chicago Dog, G-Licious Catering, La Barata Taqueria, and Ninnis Sweets will be in attendance for guests to purchase from during their lunch hour.
The first 100 Fridays on the Plaza fans will receive a swag bag with event branded items that cater to the community’s festival needs.
The event will take place 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza. All are welcome to join Cheyenne Presents in celebration of this year’s kickoff to Cheyenne’s largest outdoor music festival. For more information, please visit the Fridays on the Plaza Facebook page, @FridaysOnThePlaza.