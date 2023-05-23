Cheyenne Presents is asking the community to update their Fridays on the Plaza calendar.
Due to scheduling conflicts with Saliva’s tour, they have been rescheduled to 6/9, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will take the stage on 6/16.
The Presents team is excited to bring multiple nationally acclaimed artists to the Cheyenne community this June.
Both events start at 5:30 PM, with headliners taking the stage at 7:30 PM.
Stay up to date with the latest information by following them on Facebook at @Fridaysontheplaza or by visiting their website at FridaysOnThePlaza.com.
FESTIVAL LINEUP Opener starts at 5:30 PM | Headliner starts at 7:30 PM
- 6/2/23 Welshly Arms With Elektric Animals
- 6/9/23 Saliva With Crooked Jacks
- 6/16/23 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown With The Trujillo Company
- 6/23/23 Fastball With The Blues Dogs
- 6/30/23 Shwayze With DJ Channell
- 7/7/23 Sam Tinnesz With Real Deal Music
- 7/14/23 3OH!3 With Air Traffic Controller
- 7/21/23 Tris Munsick & The Innocents With Third Rail
- 7/28/23 Los Lonely Boys With The Barlow
- 8/4/23 Zella Day With YaSi
- 8/11/23 Big Mountain With Josh Gonzales Band
- 8/18/23 Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet With No Love Gang & DJ45ive
- 8/25/23 Jalan Crossland With Mason McTell
Fridays EXTENDED: Because everyone needs more Fridays in their life.
- Saturday 7/14/23 Iyaz With Yung of Cali Swag District & Mann
- Wednesday 7/26/23 Boogie Machine With The 67th Army Band