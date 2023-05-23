Fridays on the Plaza 2023 logo

Cheyenne Presents is asking the community to update their Fridays on the Plaza calendar.

Due to scheduling conflicts with Saliva’s tour, they have been rescheduled to 6/9, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will take the stage on 6/16.

The Presents team is excited to bring multiple nationally acclaimed artists to the Cheyenne community this June.

Both events start at 5:30 PM, with headliners taking the stage at 7:30 PM.

Stay up to date with the latest information by following them on Facebook at @Fridaysontheplaza or by visiting their website at FridaysOnThePlaza.com.

FESTIVAL LINEUP Opener starts at 5:30 PM | Headliner starts at 7:30 PM

  • 6/2/23 Welshly Arms With Elektric Animals
  • 6/9/23 Saliva With Crooked Jacks
  • 6/16/23 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown With The Trujillo Company
  • 6/23/23 Fastball With The Blues Dogs
  • 6/30/23 Shwayze With DJ Channell
  • 7/7/23 Sam Tinnesz With Real Deal Music
  • 7/14/23 3OH!3 With Air Traffic Controller
  • 7/21/23 Tris Munsick & The Innocents With Third Rail
  • 7/28/23 Los Lonely Boys With The Barlow
  • 8/4/23 Zella Day With YaSi
  • 8/11/23 Big Mountain With Josh Gonzales Band
  • 8/18/23 Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet With No Love Gang & DJ45ive
  • 8/25/23 Jalan Crossland With Mason McTell

Fridays EXTENDED: Because everyone needs more Fridays in their life.

  • Saturday 7/14/23 Iyaz With Yung of Cali Swag District & Mann
  • Wednesday 7/26/23 Boogie Machine With The 67th Army Band

