Cheyenne Presents is asking the community to update their Fridays on the Plaza calendar.

Due to scheduling conflicts with Saliva’s tour, they have been rescheduled to 6/9, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will take the stage on 6/16.

The Presents team is excited to bring multiple nationally acclaimed artists to the Cheyenne community this June.

Both events start at 5:30 PM, with headliners taking the stage at 7:30 PM.

Stay up to date with the latest information by following them on Facebook at @Fridaysontheplaza or by visiting their website at FridaysOnThePlaza.com.

FESTIVAL LINEUP Opener starts at 5:30 PM | Headliner starts at 7:30 PM

6/2/23 Welshly Arms With Elektric Animals

6/9/23 Saliva With Crooked Jacks

6/16/23 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown With The Trujillo Company

6/23/23 Fastball With The Blues Dogs

6/30/23 Shwayze With DJ Channell

7/7/23 Sam Tinnesz With Real Deal Music

7/14/23 3OH!3 With Air Traffic Controller

7/21/23 Tris Munsick & The Innocents With Third Rail

7/28/23 Los Lonely Boys With The Barlow

8/4/23 Zella Day With YaSi

8/11/23 Big Mountain With Josh Gonzales Band

8/18/23 Vanteslayedit & Pocketbook Prophet With No Love Gang & DJ45ive

8/25/23 Jalan Crossland With Mason McTell

Fridays EXTENDED: Because everyone needs more Fridays in their life.