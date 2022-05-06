Summer is back, Cheyenne! Cheyenne Presents is ecstatic to announce their 2022 Fridays on the Plaza lineup featuring nationally acclaimed artists and some even record-breaking from across the country.

The lineup features artists back by popular demand, local favorites, and the exploration of new genres, truly bringing something to the stage for everyone to enjoy.

Housed under Cheyenne Presents, Fridays on the Plaza is Cheyenne’s biggest outdoor summer music festival.

They are working to diversify and evolve with the interests and growing demands of the community and ever-changing demographic.

They are dedicated to continued growth and committed to offering the highest quality experiences in entertainment.

This lineup features everything from Americana to EDM and includes everything from local talent to throwback superstars and starbound up and comers.

This year is bigger and better than ever, and they can’t wait to see you on the Plaza.

Ladies and Gentlemen, your 2022 Fridays on the Plaza line up… FRIDAYS ON THE PLAZA Opener starts at 5:30 PM | Headliner starts at 7:30 PM

6/03/22 Jalan Crossland with The Low Road

6/10/2022 Flatfoot 56 with the Byrne Brothers

6/17/2022 Red Jumpsuit Apparatus with Amber Pacific

6/24/2022 Dragondeer with Motherfolk

7/01/2022 Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts with Extra Gold

7/08/2022 Ayron Jones with The Catcalls

7/15/2022 Mystery Skulls with Sensei

7/22/2022 The Josephines with Jimmy Keith & Freeway Soul

7/29/2022 Nappy Roots with Real Deal Music

8/05/2202 Kash'd Out with Josh Gonzales

8/12/2022 Rozzi with Holdfast

8/19/2022 Jeremiah Tall with Dirty Grass Players

8/26/2022 Jocelyn & Chris with The Patti Fiasco

Fridays EXTENDED: Because everyone needs more Fridays in their life.

Saturday 7/16/22 Headliner starts at 8:00pm Opener Starts at 7:00 PM - Twista with Petey Pablo

Wednesday 7/27/22 Show starts at Noon - Boogie Machine with Mike Morris

