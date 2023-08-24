Due to the inclement weather forecasted for the last Fridays on the Plaza concert tomorrow, Cheyenne Presents is announcing a change of venue for the highly anticipated Jalan Crossland performance scheduled for Friday, August 25, 2023.

Given the anticipated weather conditions, the event will now take place at the Cheyenne Civic Center, providing a comfortable and secure environment for all attendees.

The Cheyenne Civic Center offers a climate-controlled indoor setting, assuring an uninterrupted concert experience regardless of the weather outside.

Capacity for this free event is restricted to the first 1,400 attendees.

Malt beverages will still be available for purchase.

Cheyenne Presents thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation as they continue to prioritize the safety and enjoyment of our community.

For the latest updates and additional information, please visit fridaysontheplaza.com.

Event Details Artist: Jalan Crossland with Mason Mctell

Date: 8/25/23

Time: 6:00 PM

Admissions: Free Capacity: 1,400

New Venue: Cheyenne Civic Center 510 W. 20th Street, Cheyenne, WY, 82009