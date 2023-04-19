Downtown Fort Collins Art Week, April 29 - May 7, 2023, is a collaboration between the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Downtown Fort Collins Creative District, Petrichor Collective, Museum of Art Fort Collins, City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places, and Visit Fort Collins. This collaborative group set out to ignite the lively arts and culture scene as a showcase of downtown’s radiating creativity. Experience vibrant, year-round public art, enjoy collectible and shareable art, uncover hidden tiny art, or join a workshop and get creative yourself during Art Week!

“Art Week shines a light on Downtown Fort Collins' wealth of creative businesses, performance venues, artists, and outdoor arts, which greatly contribute to our sense of community. The week is designed for people to explore and immerse themselves in sculpture, visual art, music, murals, galleries, and theater - we want to empower people to get out and enjoy the arts!” said Peggy Lyle, Downtown Fort Collins Creative District Director.

FoCoMX will kick off Art Week with 400+ bands on 30 stages in and around Downtown Fort Collins on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Revel in the sounds of our amazing local music scene before exploring the rest of the arts downtown. Art Week sets in motion an atmosphere that cultivates the heightened energy throughout downtown, welcoming the community to participate in its engaging promotion starting the morning of Saturday, April 29.

In the heart of downtown, you will find six new sculptures, installed on April 22, that bring a fresh new feel to Old Town Square. These new Sculpture in the Square installations will be up for a year to enjoy anytime you visit Old Town Square. The beloved Pianos About Town program will begin painting the first piano of the season on Wednesday, May 3. Watch as the talented artists

bring their vision to life! Pianos About Town is a collaboration between the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places, the Bohemian Foundation, and the DDA.

With numerous opportunities for people to find tiny hidden artwork from local artists, collect limited-edition commemorative postcards, take self-guided art tours, create their own art at a class or workshop, and attend live performances, Art Week provides fun artful adventures for all!

Artist-Led Workshops

New this year! Seven interactive artist-led workshops are scheduled over the week to help unleash your creative side - all completely FREE of charge! Petrichor Collective will host workshops at the Museum of Art Fort Collins and the Visit Fort Collins Downtown Visitor Information Center. Workshops are free but require registration and are limited to 15 participants per workshop. Artists include Valerie Doebley of Wild Earth Labs, Lorene Martinez of Inception Flow, Sarah Sonnenfeld of Gluten Free Pottery, Xavier Pereira, David Russell of MR Toys, Jennifer Carmack of Wild Spirit Colorado, Paula Harrison, and Mister Tim.

Collectable & Sharable Art

Local artist Chelsea Ermer has created a series of three custom postcards with scenes from Downtown Fort Collins. Postcard quantities are limited and will only be available during Art Week and exclusively at participating Art Walk businesses. Collect the postcards for yourself or mail notes to family and friends!

Tiny Art Hide & Seek

Seven local artists are creating tiny artwork for you to find and keep! To spread smiles to those lucky enough to locate them, seven tiny art pieces will be hidden around Downtown Fort Collins throughout Art Week for people to seek, find, and keep.

For a fun adventure, follow Downtown Fort Collins' Instagram and Downtown Fort Collins Creative District's Instagram for clues on where to find the tiny artwork hidden throughout Downtown Fort Collins. Explore and discover these tiny hidden gems! Don’t forget to share a photo of your treasures on social media if you find the Tiny Art; be sure to tag the artist to show love.

Self-Guided Art Tours

Discover the arts hidden in plain sight around Downtown Fort Collins on these self-guided walking tours: ● First Friday Art Walk™ ● Fort Collins Mural Project Tour ● Art Tour for Music Lovers ● Historic Walking Tour ● Downtown Transformer Cabinet Murals Tour ● 30-Minute Public Art Tour ● Cache la Poudre River - Downtown River Public Art Tour ● Sculpture in the Square

“During Art Week, we offer a range of engaging and inspiring workshops, events, and resources designed to empower individuals to explore their Artistic passions and connect with like-minded individuals. Whether you're looking to learn a new skill, connect with fellow creatives, or simply indulge in your love of the Arts, Petrichor Collective has something for everyone. Join us for an Art Week workshop and discover the joy and beauty of creating!” said the Petrichor Collective Team.

Arts & Entertainment Round-Up

People can enhance their Downtown Fort Collins experience with exciting events happening throughout the week at local art, music, and theater venues. Fans can explore the week’s events at Art Week’s local happenings.

Discover Arts Downtown Year Round

Discover how you can continue to enjoy the arts, music, and culture year-round, including classes, shows, venues, festivals, and art tours at the Downtown Fort Collins Creative District website fococreativedistrict.com.