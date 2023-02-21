From March 1 - 14, Downtown Fort Collins’ award-winning dining promotion and fundraiser returns for an 18th year! Great Plates of Downtown is a celebration of the Downtown dining community and features 50 participating restaurants dishing up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all-day menu specials for $25.00 and a la carte items for just $2.50*. Menu specials are available now! Visit GreatPlatesofDowntown.com and set your sights on this year’s guide for details on restaurants’ limited-time offerings.

Additionally, 100% of donation proceeds collected during this community culinary celebration will continue to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. The promotion has become the Food Bank for Larimer County’s largest external fundraiser, with $133,736 raised in 2022. Since the beginning of the partnership with the Food Bank for Larimer County in 2008, over 1 million dollars have been raised through the Great Plates™ promotion.

“Great Plates™ is one example of the inspiring ways that our community rallies to support our vision for a hunger-free Larimer County. We’re incredibly grateful to the Downtown Development Authority and participating restaurants for creating such a fun and meaningful culinary experience. The money raised through this event will contribute to our hunger-relief programs, helping us to provide fresh, nutritious food access to anyone who needs it. We couldn’t accomplish this without such incredible partners by our side,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO, Amy Pezzani.

The Food Bank has provided a source of relief for Marley's family. "When your family is in need, there’s no shame about coming to the Food Bank. The people are really nice. Nobody makes you feel bad. You know what I mean? Everybody struggles."

Did you know? For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide two meals. This means even small donations, collectively, can have a big impact for families in our own community who are facing hunger.

Lisa Paugh, the owner of Walrus Ice Cream, said, “We love participating in Great Plates. Our team gets very excited to support the Food Bank for Larimer County; some of them have experienced the need and have received help from the Food Bank in the past, and those that have, then shared their experiences with the rest of the team. We love supporting the community we live in and the one that supports us.”

The Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority (DDA) would like to thank the participating eateries and their hardworking staff sincerely. This promotion was started and continues to be championed by the Downtown restaurant community, who intentionally chose to move forward with the annual tradition, despite the many challenges the hospitality industry faced over the past few years. We thank the community for the generous fundraising support during Great Plates of Downtown.

*Note that Food Bank donations, tax, and server tips are not included in the $25.00 or $2.50 pricing. Patrons should consider leaving a donation to the Food Bank for Larimer County using the Great Plates envelope provided by a server, via the special Great Plates donation line on their credit card receipt (credit card lines vary per location), or the official PayPal link/QR code.

How Does Great Plates Work?

Eat: Check out the Great Plates Restaurant Guide to view the $25.00 and $2.50* specials available exclusively from March 1 – 14 and decide where to eat.

Enjoy: Tell your server you’d like to participate in Great Plates of Downtown and order the featured special.

Donate: Consider donating to the Food Bank* after enjoying a meal. Don’t forget to tip your hardworking server as well!

New-to-the-promotion businesses:

1. Blanchard Family Wines

2. Choice City Butcher & Deli

3. Crisp & Green

4. Lima Coffee Roasters

5. Mary’s Mountain Cookies

6. Mugs @ CSU

7. Philippe French Bistro & Bakery

8. Pour Brothers Community Tavern

9. Silver Grill Cafe

Great Plates’ 18-year participating veteran businesses:

1. CooperSmith's Pub & Brewing

2. Jay's Bistro

3. The Melting Pot