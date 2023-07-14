The famous fair food culinary creators come to Cheyenne Frontier Days to add a brand new dish to their locally sourced fair food: a dill and spicy pickle pizza!

Fun Biz Fair Food, the famous award-winning culinary creator of fair food across the country, will be showcasing a brand new dish at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the largest rodeo and western festivals in the country: Wyoming's first Pickle Pizza.

Releasing in two different varieties: A special kosher pickle version with fresh dill and in-house made dill sauce and a spicy dill version complete with spicy dill sauce AND Flamin' Hot Cheetos! There's never been anything like it at the rodeo.

Additionally for its other food, like at all of its fairs, Fun Biz only serves certified Angus beef that's locally raised for all of its items, including its slow-smoked brisket and hamburgers.

"We sell a never frozen, fresh ground hamburger patty," said Nate Janousek, Fun Biz founder. "Wherever I go, I find someone to bring meat locally to the fair. That's what makes our company different. We only serve you the food we'd serve our own family, that I'd feed my own kids."

Beyond those locally-raised meat items, Fun Biz is known for its unique take on classic fair foods. This year, these items will include:

· Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po’Boi - A classic shrimp po'boi mixed in with the classic nostalgic cereal. · Chicken Donut Sandwich - Crispy golden fried chicken put between two glazed donuts, complete with lettuce, tomato and, of course, the special sauce. · Cucumber Mint Lemonade - Fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh cucumber and mint infused into the beverage. · The Smokestack - A seasoned waffle hashbrown that holds a pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices and peppery goodness good, fresh made crunch slaw, French fried onion crisps and jalapeños and a sweet and tangy bbq sauce. · Fried Pickles - The best fried pickles in the state. · Fried Oreos - Because what trip to the fair would be complete without fried Oreos.

And more!