The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is announcing an application opportunity for the Table Mountain Elk Hunt. It is a mentored hunt offered through the WY Hunt Fish program and coordinated by Table Mountain Outfitters.

This event is designed to teach first-time youth and women hunters the basic skills used in elk hunting. During the three-day hunt, participants will learn skills, including safe firearm handling, hunt scouting, field dressing, and blood tracking. All these skills will be used during the mentored hunt to harvest a cow elk.

“We are excited to offer this event through our WY Hunt Fish program. This is a great opportunity for beginners to learn all about elk hunting,” said William Poole, Game and Fish recruitment, retention, and reactivation coordinator. “WY Hunt Fish is a Game and Fish initiative to support NGOs hosting hunting and fishing skill-building events and mentored hunting and fishing programs.”

There will be three separate elk hunt opportunities. One will be entirely for youth hunters, one will be for adult women, and the third hunt will be for female guardians/youth pairs. For guardian/youth pairs, each individual must complete an application. Lodging, food, and equipment are provided for this program. Table Mountain Outfitters will facilitate the elk application process upon acceptance to the program. All participants will be required to purchase an elk license and conservation stamp.

Location: Newcastle, Wyoming

Hunt Dates: Elk Hunt 1: August 15-17, 2023

Elk Hunt 2: August 18-20, 2023

Elk Hunt 3: August 21-23, 2023

Application: https://forms.gle/oJFNBt9ouHnV1A666

Deadline: Applications are due by May 15th at 11:59 pm.

The Table Mountain Elk Hunt is a WY Hunt Fish program coordinated by Table Mountain Outfitters. If your organization is interested in hosting an event through the WY Hunt Fish recruitment program, contact William Poole at william.poole@wyo.gov.