The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan 11-12 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be held at the Cheyenne Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons.

The department will also ask the Commission to approve the FY 23 budget for the Aquatic Invasive Species and the Statewide Mule Deer Initiative Programs. In addition, they will be asked to approve a new license-selling agent.

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the ongoing water feasibility study at Speas Hatchery, outreach efforts regarding nonresident general elk licenses, a programmatic overview of the Wyoming Wildlife magazine and mountain lion management.

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

