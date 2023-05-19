Read for prizes all summer long with Laramie County Library System’s 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, Peace, Kindness, Reading!

The annual program encourages everyone from children to adults to read for 25 days this summer to earn level prizes, a completion prize, and tickets to enter into additional prize drawings.

The challenge begins on Thursday, June 1 and runs through Tuesday, August 15.

Beginning June 1, participants can register for the challenge online at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2023 or by visiting any Laramie County Library System location in Cheyenne, Burns, or Pine Bluffs, or on the Bookmobile.

The Summer Reading Challenge is free and does not require a library card to participate.

Participants are challenged to read for at least 20 minutes on 25 different days by August 15 to earn their completion prize, which includes a free book for children and teens thanks to our presenting sponsor Laramie County Library Foundation and our book sponsor Delta Kappa Gamma, Upsilon Chapter of Cheyenne, WY.

Adults will receive a multi-use utility pen once they complete the challenge.

Readers can track their progress on a printed reading log or using the Beanstack website and mobile app.

For every five days a participant reads, they will also earn a level prize courtesy of local Laramie County businesses along with five tickets to enter into drawings for fun prizes such as LEGO® sets, computers, local gift cards, and more.

Level prize pick-up begins Thursday, June 15.

Readers who reach their goal before August 15 are invited to continue their summer reading by participating in Read for a Cause.

For every five additional days of reading, Steiner, Fournier & Zook, LLC will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne.

Participants will also earn additional tickets to enter into prize drawings.

As part of the Summer Reading celebrations, the library will host free events for all ages throughout the summer.

Children and families can head to the library for a magic show performed by The Party People, a foam party out on the lawn, and a musical End of Summer Hip Hop Party performed by emcee Mr. Kneel!

Teens can look forward to Escape Rooms and Glow in the Dark Dodgeball while adults can participate in important discussions surrounding contemporary issues with a Great Decisions event series.

Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/calendar to discover details on everything the library has planned!

Summer reading is a critical component in maintaining academic skills, and helps fight the summer slide where students lose some of their reading and learning gains from the previous school year.

Laramie County Library System hopes that the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge will inspire children and adults alike to read every day throughout the summer, and find adventure, opportunity, and inspiration in the pages of their favorite book (or in the words of their favorite audiobook-they count too!).

We invite you to get groovy with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, Peace, Kindness, Reading!