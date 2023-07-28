Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is proud to announce six Girl Scouts from the council have earned the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouting: The Girl Scout Gold Award. These Girl Scouts spent a minimum of 80 hours (completed over one or two years) working on a project, completing seven steps. Gold Award Girl Scouts identify the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions that address that problem, and lead a team of people who support their success.

This year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts invested more than 520 hours and tackled prominent issues faced by their communities such as suicide, mental health care, lack of community resources, and domestic violence.

In addition to earning the Gold Award, Girl Scout Grace Regan is the recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award Scholarship. Grace, a resident of Jackson, WY, will receive a $10,000 national scholarship to fund her secondary education.

"Gold Award Girl Scouts are visionary leaders. Grace demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovative problem solving, measurable and sustainable impact, and addressed an issue of national significance," said Sally Leep, CEO, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. "Earning the Gold Award will unlock great opportunities for Grace; she and her fellow Gold Award Girl Scouts are transforming our communities and becoming the leaders our world needs.”

For Grace’s Gold Award Project, she authored a mental health coloring book for teens. Grace learned from the National Institute of Mental Health that 31.9% of adolescents have an anxiety disorder. In fact, anxiety and other mental health concerns have increased substantially in adolescents and teens in the last decade. In doing her own research and talking with mental health professionals, she learned various tools and techniques for dealing with anxiety, one of which was art and coloring. “My concern for teenage anxiety and my love of art helped me decide to create a coloring book. With the help of my project advisor, Dr. Kelly Gutierrez, Ph.D., I incorporated several activities in addition to coloring, such as breathing and mindfulness” reported Grace.

She goes on to say, “As a high school student, I experience first-hand anxiety in teens. Anxiety from school, extracurricular activities, and the COVID-19 pandemic are common in high schools. I found that when I was feeling anxious, I enjoy doing art. This inspired me to create a coloring book for others.” To meet the requirements of the Gold Award, projects must be sustainable long term. In order to do this, Grace created a digital copy of her coloring book and had several hard copies printed. She provided the digital copy to various groups and presented her findings to her local school counselor, the middle school, county library, three local therapists, and local Girl Scouts. Additionally, Grace shared the coloring book with doctors, nurses, and therapists. Her coloring book was recently used at the Girl Scout National Convention in Florida. If you or someone you know could benefit from Grace’s mental health coloring book, you can find a copy here.

To learn more about the Gold Award Girl Scouts, to join Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, to volunteer, or to donate to bring the power of the Girl Scout sisterhood to girls that are in desperate need of our programming and services, please visit www.gsmw.org or call 406-252-0488.

About Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming: Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming serves over 8,600 members across 245,000 square miles, providing a time-tested leadership experience that inspires and motivates them to take action for themselves and their communities. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.