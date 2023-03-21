If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout Cookies—no worries! You can still purchase your favorites at Girl Scout Cookie Booths across Montana and Wyoming beginning Friday, March 24.

From local grocery to large box stores, Girl Scout Troops will hold booth sales beginning Friday, March 24 through April 16. Customers can find exact locations, dates, and times by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will have nine varieties to offer at cookie booths including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip. All varieties will sell for $5 per package with the exception of the gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will sell for $6 per package. This is GSMW’s first price increase since 2013.

Even if you don’t eat cookies, you can still support local Girl Scouts by donating to the Cookie Share program. Donated cookies are given to anyone that Troops recognize as hometown heroes including firemen, police officers, first responders, medical staff, teachers, and others. This is one more way Girl Scouts can make an impact in their community through the Cookie Program.

All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program—every penny after the baker is paid—stays with the local council and troops. Girl Scout troops set goals for how to spend their proceeds on program-related activities including travel, camp, as well as purchasing materials for community projects.