Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders February 3rd

There’s a season between winter and spring that is anticipated as much—or more—as Daylight Savings Time and warmer temperatures. That bright spot ahead is Girl Scout Cookie season!

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3. GSMW is excited to have ten varieties to offer including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Also beginning February 10, the new Raspberry Rally will be available online only for direct ship.

Girl Scout Cookies in Montana and Wyoming will sell for $5 per package with the exception of the gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will sell for $6 per package. This is GSMW’s first price increase since 2013.

Girl Scout Cookies will be available several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming:

Girl Scouts will take pre-orders February 3 - February 19 with delivery in late March

Order online from a Girl Scout you know or through girlscoutcookies.org until April 16

Cookies can be purchased at Cookie Booths March 24 – April 16

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy and helps them develop five essential skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All of the proceeds earned from the cookie sale—every penny after paying the baker—stays local with the troops and council. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through programming. Girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. To learn more, visit gsmw.org.