Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will celebrate 110 years as an organization with the kickoff of Girl Scout Week.
The nearly 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.
At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote and were expected to stick to strict social norms, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place.
The Girl Scout Leadership Experience focuses on four program pillars: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. To celebrate 110 years, GSMW will be hosting four events throughout Montana and Wyoming in 2022 with each event focusing on one of the four pillars.
The festivities will begin on March 6 with Girl Scout Sunday, giving girls an opportunity to attend their places of worship and be recognized as a Girl Scout. During Girl Scout week, girls from all over Montana and Wyoming can participate in a variety of virtual programs, focusing on Girl Scout traditions, the outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. The week will end with Girl Scouts Birthday, Saturday, March 12.
Celebrations will continue throughout the year with events slated in Helena, MT, Cheyenne, WY, and Jackson, WY. Cortni Cross, Chief Operating Officer for GSMW, is hoping these events will not only be a fun celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will create some connections between Girl Scouts and their communities. “With each event, we’re excited to highlight local organizations, businesses, and community members who can share skills with our Girl Scouts. Through Girl Scouting, girls of all ages have the opportunity to learn essential leadership skills, build healthy relationships, find adventure, and give back to their communities. These events will not only celebrate 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will connect girls to their community and help them continue to build these skills.”
If you would like more information on this event, visit www.gsmw.org/events or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or 800-736-5243.