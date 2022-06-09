Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will continue celebrating 110 years as an organization with a weekend long event in Helena, MT July 8-10, 2022.

The 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.

At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote and were expected to stick to strict social norms, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place.

Currently, the Girl Scout Leadership Experience focuses on four program pillars: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. To celebrate 110 years, GSMW is hosting four events throughout Montana and Wyoming in 2022 with each event focusing on one of the four pillars.

The weekend will kick off with the Highest Award Ceremony at the Montana State Capital honoring Girl Scouts who have earned their Bronze, Silver, or Gold Award. The Gold award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond. The 2022 class of Gold Award Girl Scouts, which consisted of eight young women, dedicated 640 hours to identify and address the root cause of a problem, planned and implemented innovative solutions to drive change, and led a team of people to success.

The celebration continues with a Lifetime Member dinner Friday evening, followed by dozens of field trips, hands-on activities, and stations that will include archery, fishing, hiking, canoeing, gold panning, outdoor cooking, and leather work Saturday.

Briana Rickman, Director of Fund Development, is hoping this event will not only be a fun celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will create connection between Girl Scouts from all over the two-state region. “We’re excited to bring Girl Scouts and the community together for this weekend long celebration. We’re hoping families and groups will travel from across Montana and Wyoming to celebrate this momentous milestone. Even if you’re not a Girl Scout, please join us to celebrate and enjoy a fun-filled weekend!”

If you would like more information on this event, visit www.gsmw.org/events or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or 406-252-0488.

The remaining 110th celebration events are slated for Cheyenne, WY, and Jackson, WY later this summer.