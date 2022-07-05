Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will continue celebrating 110 years as an organization with a weekend long event in Cheyenne, WY August 12-14, 2022.

The 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.

At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote and were expected to stick to strict social norms, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place.

Currently, the Girl Scout Leadership Experience focuses on four program pillars: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. To celebrate 110 years, GSMW is hosting events throughout Montana and Wyoming in 2022 focusing on the four pillars.

The weekend will kick off with a Girl Scout Alumna and Lifetime Member Open House at Camp Carefree on Friday, August 12th from 5:00pm-9:00pm. This open house is available to all past Girl Scouts and are invited to stop by to visit with sister Girl Scouts, enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres, sings song by the campfire, and cook s’mores! There is no cost to attend the open house, but GSMW is requesting an RSVP. Visit www.gsmw.org to RSVP and for more details.

The celebration continues on Saturday, August 13th for girls in grades K-12th with a variety of hands-on activities including orienteering, archery, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, community service, games, star gazing, camping, and much more. Girl Scout membership is required to attend this event, but financial assistance is available.

Briana Rickman, Director of Fund Development, is hoping this event will not only be a fun celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will create connection between Girl Scouts from all over the two-state region. “We’re excited to bring Girl Scouts and the community together for this weekend long celebration. We’re hoping families and groups will travel from across Wyoming and Montana to celebrate this momentous milestone. Even if you’re not a Girl Scout, please join us to celebrate and enjoy a fun-filled weekend!”

If you would like more information on this event, visit www.gsmw.org/events or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or 406-252-0488.