Girl Scouts of the USA celebrates its rich history each March with National Girl Scout Week.

March 12th marked the 111th birthday of Girl Scouts and commemorated the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization's first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia.

Juliette Gordon Low encouraged girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities. After more than a century, the Girl Scout Movement continues – one where every girl can unlock her full potential and make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts is uniting the best of its legacy experiences—like outdoor adventure, camping, and the iconic cookie program—with exciting, modern programs in STEM, computer science, computational thinking, and engineering to ensure it offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience for today’s girls.

Girl Scouts is proven to help girls thrive in five key ways as they 1) develop a strong sense of self 2) seek challenges and learn from setbacks 3) display positive attitudes 4) form and maintain healthy relationships and 5) identify and solve problems in the community. Girl Scouts is a place where she’ll practice different skills, explore her potential, take on leadership positions—and even feel allowed to fail, dust herself off, get up, and try again.

National Girl Scout Week is seven days when girls can show off their Girl Scout pride and lift up all that this worldwide sisterhood has given them, their community, and the world.

National Girl Scout Week kicked off on Sunday, March 12th, Girl Scout’s Birthday and also Girl Scout Sunday. Girl Scout Sunday is dedicated to thinking about one’s spirituality and faith. Everything in Girl Scouting is based on the Girl Scout Promise and Law, which includes many of the principles and values common across religions. While a secular organization, Girl Scouts has always encouraged girls to take spiritual journeys via their faiths' religious recognitions. Faith organizations regularly partner with Girl Scout councils to more closely link their religious recognitions with the national My Promise, My Faith pin. Adult volunteers advise girls along their personal faith journey and help them strengthen their own understanding of their faith.

National Girl Scout week provides additional ideas and opportunities for girls to celebrate sisterhood, do a good turn daily, gain new traditions, and more that can be found at www.gsmw.org.