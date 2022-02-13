Basketball photo

Big Piney 65, St. Stephens 43

Buffalo 58, Rawlins 16

Burlington 66, Dubois 37

Casper Kelly Walsh 80, Cheyenne South 53

Casper Natrona 71, Jackson Hole 40

Cheyenne Central 59, Campbell County 55

Cheyenne East 66, Thunder Basin 54

Cody 51, Green River 45

Cokeville 75, Saratoga 51

Evanston 39, Riverton 29

Farson-Eden 30, Encampment 24

Kaycee 45, Meeteetse 27

Lander 55, Kemmerer 19

Laramie 59, Sheridan 52

Lingle-Fort Laramie 35, Hanna-Elk Mountain 25

Newcastle 50, Chadron, Neb. 36

Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 41

Riverside 45, Greybull 31

Rock River 52, Hulett 44

Rock Springs 47, Star Valley 24

Rocky Mountain 57, Shoshoni 29

Southeast 58, Lusk 14

Sundance 51, Big Horn 36

Thermopolis 53, Tongue River 46

Upton 72, Arvada-Clearmont 34

Worland 45, Powell 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tags