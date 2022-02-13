Big Piney 65, St. Stephens 43
Buffalo 58, Rawlins 16
Burlington 66, Dubois 37
Casper Kelly Walsh 80, Cheyenne South 53
Casper Natrona 71, Jackson Hole 40
Cheyenne Central 59, Campbell County 55
Cheyenne East 66, Thunder Basin 54
Cody 51, Green River 45
Cokeville 75, Saratoga 51
Evanston 39, Riverton 29
Farson-Eden 30, Encampment 24
Kaycee 45, Meeteetse 27
Lander 55, Kemmerer 19
Laramie 59, Sheridan 52
Lingle-Fort Laramie 35, Hanna-Elk Mountain 25
Newcastle 50, Chadron, Neb. 36
Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 41
Riverside 45, Greybull 31
Rock River 52, Hulett 44
Rock Springs 47, Star Valley 24
Rocky Mountain 57, Shoshoni 29
Southeast 58, Lusk 14
Sundance 51, Big Horn 36
Thermopolis 53, Tongue River 46
Upton 72, Arvada-Clearmont 34
Worland 45, Powell 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/