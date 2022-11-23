The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team was able to overcome a sluggish start on the offensive end to earn a 72-67 win over defending the defending Region IX Champions Trinidad State on Tuesday night.

Trinidad State came out hot in the opening half on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and were able to lead the opening 20 minutes wire to wire, building a seven-point lead at 38-31 and Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said he was honest in the locker room with his team about what they needed.

“We were not very tough,” he said. “We were giving those guys way too much credit and not really bringing it to them.”

After the talk in the locker room, the Golden Eagles came out with a different mindset in the second half and quickly erased the deficit, trimming it to one at 44-43 after just four minutes, and took their first lead at 53-51 on Pedro Ellery’s third three of the game with 11 minutes to go.

“You just have to keep confidence,” Ellery said of the slow start by the team shooting after they only made 28 percent of the first half shots. “Once one drops everyone gets hot so you just have to keep shooting it and start a rally.”

The run was cued by the defense which forced ten turnovers and had six steals and Brandon Tchouya was a big beneficiary of that, helping to start the fast break to turn the good defense to offense.

“My first half performance, I didn’t play that well,” the freshman from London, England said. “When I came on in the second half I knew I had to attack so that’s what I did.”

Tristan Starks once again led Laramie County in points with 22 and was able to add his name into the record books with a six-steal game. It was the first time since 2015 it had been done, and was tied for second overall in the Golden Eagle’s record book.

Jordan Reed added 17 points and a team high eight rebounds and five assists, and was joined in double digits for scoring by Brandon Tchouya’s 14 and Ellery’s 11.

The Golden Eagles shot well from the field and were hot from three, shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc and 41.8 percent overall. They also only turned the ball over four times in the second half.

Saulsberry did say the team still needs to work on the free throws, only making 17 of 34 from the line in the game.

“We have to find a way to knock down free throws. If we can find a way to knock down free throws, these games won’t be close.”

The win will definitely be a confidence booster after taking down the team that won the region last season.

“(Trinidad State) has played tough competition,” Ellery said. “To be competing this these kinds of teams that are ranked, that’s big for us.”

The Golden Eagles will be off for the next week until November 29th when they travel to the College of Southern Idaho for a big road test with the fifth ranked team in the country.

“We just need to keep the family mentality that we have,” Ellery added. “Just sticking together. At the away one’s that’s important.”

The LCCC men won’t return home until December 13th when they host Western Nebraska Community College.