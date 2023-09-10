The Laramie County Community College women's soccer team played a nearly flawless game on Friday afternoon as they dominated from start to finish against Central Wyoming College in an 8-1-win opening Region IX action.

"It felt good, but it felt better for them," Head Coach Lugo Arenas said after picking up his first career win as a head coach for his alma mater. "I think after three tough games and then showing that we are able to compete in region play. We will live for the moment right now, but we have a big game coming up tomorrow."

The Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-0) opened the scoring early with a 7th minute goal from Aubrey Yantis that would prove to be the first of her first career hat trick, with goals following in the 16th and 61st minutes in what became a landslide of scoring through the match.

"I didn't even think about it honestly," Yantis said about completing the feat in the second half. "I had one (opportunity) before that I crossed to Caroline, so it didn't even cross my mind until Whitney was coming at me."

"It feels great. I've worked my whole life for this and it's all I've ever wanted so it feels awesome being able to be here and making an impact right away on this team."

Two other first half goals came from Daneille O'Leary who scored her first career goal in the 12th minute and Macey Woolcock in the 21st minute as the English duo put LCCC up 4-0 before the Rustlers could get their bearings.

Central Wyoming did answer with a late goal in the 44th minute to move into halftime down 4-1.

The sophomores for LCCC took over in the second half with a pair of goals from Caroline Kuhn who added to her team leading total with five on the season along with a pair of first half assists for a six-point day and Woolcock added a final strike in the 68th minute to close out the scoring.

Whitney Hansen also had a pair of assists on goals with Abby Williams and Tayler Miller both feeding the ball to teammates for scores as the Golden Eagles finished the day with seven different players earning points in the match.

"It speaks highly to not just what we do in training but who this group is. They know that it doesn't matter who scores, our team scores and our team gets better," Arenas added. "Seeing how the productivity was spread out today I think feeds off of who we are as a team and that the chemistry is there."

Defensively, LCCC was just as solid, only allowing 14 total shots and making saves on five of the six shots to put on goal.

The win gives the Golden Eagle momentum going into their match on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm when they host Northwest College in the Faculty and Staff Appreciation game hosted by LCCC Athletics.

The Trappers enter the match on the heels of a 5-3 win over Western Nebraska Community College on Friday afternoon in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.