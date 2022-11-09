The Laramie County Community College men's basketball team shook off their loss in their last time out to take down Western Nebraska Community College on the road 85-79 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles started off in an early hole, but they were able to bring the game even at 16 all, and after making the next basket, they never trailed for the rest of the half and took a 39-33 lead to the locker rooms.

The Cougars attacked early in the second half and were quickly able to erase the deficit and even took an lead in the opening ten minutes. Laramie County was able to rally their defense and the game settled into a tight back and forth affair.

LCCC had at 68-61 lead going into the final two minutes but the Cougars made a clutch run to tie the game up and send it to overtime at 70-70 after a Tristan Starks three failed to find the bottom of the basket.

“It was just give and take,” Head Coach Dewayne Saulsberry said. “We’d go up and then they would come back and cut it. It was one of those deals where you could never really take a deep breath.”

In overtime, Laramie County took the opening lead with a pair of quick baskets to go up 75-70. WNCC once again would rally back to even the game at 75 going into the final 90 seconds.

The Cougars committed a technical foul that would result in four made free throws for LCCC from Jordan Reed and Starks to rebuild the lead to 79-75 with 58 seconds left and continued to make them on the way to a 85-79 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Laramie County took 47 free throws in the game, making 29 of them, but Saulsberry said 16 misses helped keep Western Nebraska in the game.

“We shot them in the game because we couldn’t make free throws. They are a very well coached team and it was a battle.

Starks finished the night with a game high 26 including going 4-8 from three and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Ben Hageman finished with 16 points including a perfect 3-3 from deep and Jayden McCray, Jordan Reed, and Xavier McCord rounded out the scorers in double figures.

“It was a really good road win,” said Saulsberry. “I always say there is nothing better than a road win.”

Laramie County will be back on the road next Tuesday when they travel to Air Force Prep in Colorado Springs on November 15th.