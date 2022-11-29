The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team moved to 8-3 on the season and remained a perfect 6-0 at home after taking care of a Lamar Community College 69-52 on Monday night at Storey Gymnasium.

“I think a large part of it is honestly our home crowd,” Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said. “It’s not always easier to be a home, but you have the team supporting each other and the people in the stands supporting us whether we are playing well or not playing so well, but it’s being able to feed off that energy.”

The Lopes opened up with the early advantage, building an 8-5 lead through the first five minutes.

Laramie County responded with an impressive 18-4 run to close out the quarter and carried a 23-12 lead into the second quarter.

Despite Lamar slowing down the offensive pace and winning the quarter, the Golden Eagles still were in control with a 37-28 edge at the break.

The second quarter was when the Laramie County defense really took hold, keeping Lamar to just nine points in the frame while building the lead to 51-37 and the Lopes would be a threat the rest of the way as the Golden Eagles were able to empty the bench on the road to their eighth win of the season.

The offense was again led by Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi who’s 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists were all game highs for her second consecutive double-double of the season.

“I’m starting to get more confidence in myself,” Marcetic-Vaotangi said. “At the beginning of the season I was iffy but as games went on it’s coming back.”

Four Golden Eagles were in double figures on the night, including Lylah Spring with 17 points and nine rebounds, Nikola Kuzmanovic with 11 points and four assists, and Jamy de Kock with 10 points and six rebounds.

Laramie County had 18 assists as a team and shot 45 percent from the field and a red-hot 44 percent from three.

“As long as everyone is ready to catch the ball that’s really all we are looking for,” Kuzmanovic said. “We’re making sure that we are staying aggressive and if they cut it off we have someone to behind us to pass to.”

On defense, the Golden Eagles locked down two of the top scorers in Region IX, holding Jada Dupree to just nine points and Jolee Ortiz to just four, when the pair average nearly 30 a game.

Lamar as a team was held to just 29 percent from the field and was only 2-22 from three point range.

The LCCC women are off until Friday night when they travel to McCook Community College to take on the Indians at 4:30 pm MST before traveling to North Platte to take on the Knights at 1:00 MST on Saturday, and are hoping to carry the momentum to the road.

“It’s always hard going out on the road,” McWilliams said. “You just have to focus up and lock in even when things don’t go your way and figure out how to just stay resilient. Today we showed a resilient effort and we just have to figure out how to bottle that up and take that on the road.”