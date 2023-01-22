The Laramie County Community College women's basketball team defeated Central Wyoming College 64-42 on Saturday afternoon to open conference play in Region IX.

After trailing 4-2 out of the gate, the Golden Eagles surged in front with an 8-2 run into the first media timeout for a lead they would steadily build the rest of the quarter to a six-point edge at 15-9 going into the second.

Head Coach Ayana McWilliams said it took a bit of time for the team to feel their way through.

"They got three quick fouls called on us in the first minute and a half and we just had to find a way to adjust and play to our level."

The Golden Eagles added to the offensive attack in the second quarter, pushing the pace and taking a double digit lead just minutes into the period. By the half, it was a 16-point advantage, 35-19.

The defense came out strong to open the second half, not allowing a field goal to Central Wyoming until more than four minutes had pass, allowing LCCC to take a 21-point lead going into the media timeout. By the end of the third that lead was 57-31 after a 22-point quarter from the Golden Eagles.

"I asked them to get one kill (three defensive stops in a row) to start the quarter and I think they just took it an ran with it," McWilliams said praising her teams defense.

It was bench time in the fourth quarter for Laramie County and both offenses slowed down throughout the final quarter but the Golden Eagles cruised to their 15th win of the season 64-42.

Monique Marcetic-Voatangi led the scoring for LCCC with 18 points to go with a team high nine rebounds.

Michala Bork and Lylah Spring both also finished with double digits and the team was able to overcome a slow night shooting from three, only going 7-28 from deep.

The defense was the shining light in this one using their size to keep the Rustlers from ever getting established in the paint and forcing multiple shot clock violations.

The rebounding stats also told a similar story, with LCCC dominating 48-28 and McWilliams said crashing the boards after their three's was a key going in.

"Going in we knew we were going to get a lot of three-point opportunities and our word today was to continue to attack and shoot the ball with confidence, but if we were going to take those three's that we were crashing from the backside to make opportunities on the offensive side."

McWilliams also said getting the win to open conference play was big after not having played for a week.

"It's big especially considering the week we just had to travel on the road, get off the bus and come out and win a game on the road. Any time you can get a win on the road it's a good win so we'll take it."

The Golden Eagles return home for action on Wednesday night for a clash with Western Wyoming at Storey Gymnasium. Opening tip of the game is scheduled for 5:30 pm and tickets can be purchased at www.golccc.com.