Yesterday I was joined by members of the Legislature, mental health advocates and partners from the Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to sign a proclamation recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month.
Suicide impacts every Wyoming community, and I’m glad to see all three branches of government working together to tackle this complicated issue through collaboration and innovation.
This includes rethinking how our criminal justice system and courts approach mental health.
To that end, a diversion pilot project that has the support of our judicial branch will begin in Gillette next year.