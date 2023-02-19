The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next meeting in Cheyenne, convening at 9 a.m. on February 24, 2023.
The board will welcome Governor Mark Gordon to address the board. The 2023 Wyoming Teacher of the Year, Zachary Beam, will be recognized by the board for his service to students and Wyoming education.
The board will receive an update as to the ongoing work of auditing the Wyoming Content and Performance standards in response to statewide feedback on the Profile of a Graduate and the recommendations from Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Initiative. The board is expected to take action on the recommendation to open the recently audited math and science standards for informal public input.
Nominations will be received, and action taken, on the election of 2023 board officers.
All SBE meetings are open to the public. The meeting will be held in-person in the Auditorium at the Wyoming State Capitol. The public may also attend virtually by registering in advance here. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Materials for board meetings are available on BoardDocs. Previous meetings' minutes and materials may be viewed through the board's website.