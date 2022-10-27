Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY) is inviting local trick or treaters to stop by the Governor's mansion on Halloween. The Governor says he and his wife Jennie will welcome them and be handing out treats.
Gordon issued a statement and posted a photo on Facebook:
"Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming and I will once again welcome trick-or-treaters to the Governor's Residence at 5001 Central Avenue here in Cheyenne from 5 to 7 pm on Halloween night. We looking forward to seeing all your wonderful costumes.""