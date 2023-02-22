Governor Mark Gordon signed a bill to advance Wyoming’s leadership on developing rare earth and critical minerals today. He also took action on 25 other bills on Tuesday, February 21.

At a ceremony in the Capitol the Governor signed into law a bill giving Wyoming primacy to permit and regulate parts of the rare earth and critical minerals industry. House Bill 0061 amends the existing Agreement State Status with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to allow Wyoming the permitting and regulatory authority for rare earth elements source materials. The Legislature passed this bill with unanimous support and today, the Governor signed both HB 0061 and sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Governor also signed House Bill 0018 - Missing person alert systems. Sponsored by the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, the bill aids in the administrative establishment of a new Ashanti Alert. The alert will function similarly to an Amber alert, sending out rapid notifications to cell phones and other media regarding missing adults. Local law enforcement can request these alerts, which will be initiated statewide by the Wyoming Highway Patrol upon meeting specific alert criteria. The legislation came from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force the Governor established.

Governor Gordon exercised his veto authority on House Bill 0106 - Eminent domain-wind energy collector systems. The Governor said that the bill’s nine-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain is likely to stall development in Wyoming. Previously the moratorium had only been in place for two years at a time. He also expressed concern that the bill would interfere with the rights of private landowners to exercise their private property and contractual rights, as well as their right to contract with whomever they choose. He noted that many ranchers and farmers in Wyoming have successfully negotiated with wind developers and are enhancing the ability of their lands to provide income for their families. While recognizing eminent domain is a delicate issue, the Governor asked the Legislature to examine the use of eminent domain authority, and then revisit the need for a moratorium in a future session and consider a shorter moratorium if it is necessary.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Enrolled Act # Bill # Bill Title

HEA0020 HB0018 Missing person alert systems

HEA0021 HB0020 Land exchanges-notice

HEA0022 HB0061 Source material associated with mining-agreement

HEA0023 HB0181 Online sports wagering-amendments

HEA0024 HB0013 Office of guardian ad litem-program references

HEA0025 HB0079 Voter I.D. requirements

HEA0026 HB0175 Excused absence-state fair events

HEA0027 HB0086 Disclosure of private cryptographic keys.

HEA0028 HB0057 Armed forces-amendments.

HEA0029 HB0015 County authority to dissolve museum boards-clarification.

HEA0030 HB0005 Voter registry list-voter ID and absentee ballots.

HEA0031 HB0239 Vehicle idling-decriminalization.

HEA0032 HB0142 Notice of annexation.

HEA0034 HB0041 Lightweight trailers-permanent registration.

SEA0026 SF0008 Essential subsidy payments to behavioral health centers

SEA0027 SF0011 Cancer early detection amendments

SEA0028 SF0031 Adjacent land resource data trespass-repeal

SEA0029 SF0025 District and prosecuting attorneys-bar license requirement

SEA0030 SF0068 Prescriptive easement for water conveyances.

SEA0031 SF0173 Financial institutions-similar names

SEA0032 SF0139 Unlawful use of a charge card or debit card

SEA0033 SF0069 Electronic records retention

SEA0034 SF0055 Chancery court vacancies-extension amendment

SEA0035 SF0040 Federal political action committees-reports

SEA0036 SF007 Definition of opiate antagonist-amendment.

The Governor vetoed the following bill. His veto letter is attached and linked below.

HEA0033 HB0106 Eminent domain-wind energy collector systems.

