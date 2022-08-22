Mayor Patrick Collins and the Cheyenne City Council will hold a Goal Setting Work Session on Monday, August 29th at 6:00 p.m., in Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The meeting will serve as an update and continuance to the Governing Body’s previous goal-setting sessions held in January.

The session will be available to watch on the City’s YouTube page and also through Zoom. Zoom information is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken during the session.

Goal Setting Work Session (August 29 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83036767258?pwd=Z01qY0dwUjNtNXUyYXAzWkZ5RTlhQT09

Passcode: WS08292022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 830 3676 7258

Passcode: 7794505491