The City of Cheyenne Governing Body will conduct a two-day Goal Setting Work Session on January 5-6, 2022 at the Historic Cheyenne Depot. Each session will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The sessions will be available to watch on the City’s Facebook page and through Zoom. Zoom information is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken during the sessions.

The Governing Body previously held a two-day work session in January 2021 and another on July 7th, 2021.

Goal Setting Work Session (January 5 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82735819616?pwd=VWtWRGVHRUFMYWsvak9IM0RMdVd6Zz09

Passcode: GS01052022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 827 3581 9616

Passcode: 5604895742

Goal Setting Work Session (January 6 at 6pm)

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81498045429?pwd=OEpjZEFjTFRMZ0lvZFJOYitHbjBYUT09

Passcode: GS01062022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 814 9804 5429

Passcode: 6441679381