The City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body will hold a Goal Setting Work Session Wednesday, January 18, at 6 p.m. in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.)

The purpose of this work session is to outline goals Council would like to meet to move the city forward, communicate those goals and ideas to directors, and develop a plan to execute said items.

The work session will be available to watch on the City’s Facebook page and through Zoom. Zoom information is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken during the sessions.

Goal Setting Work Session (January 18 at 6 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89681795834?pwd=VzN2UGkvTGE4VVdpT3FYMk9GdkIwQT09

Passcode: GS01182023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 896 8179 5834

Passcode: 5781198580