Governor Mark Gordon took action on 30 bills on Monday, February 27. The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title

HEA0053 HB0101 Uniform trust code-amendments.

HEA0054 HB0180 Brucellosis testing-notification requirements.

HEA0056 HB0047 Election equipment-federal certification.

HEA0057 HB0229 Electronic payment of sales and use taxes.

HEA0058 HB0284 Collection agency regulation-debt buyers.

HEA0059 HB0016 State land leasing-improvements.

HEA0065 HB0188 Wolf depredation compensation

HEA0066 HB0108 Sale of THC vaping devices and edibles to minors-prohibited

HEA0067 HB0199 License plate decal-breast cancer awareness.

HEA0069 HB0128 Voyeurism within enclosed spaces

SEA0045 SF0021 High occupancy vehicle lanes.

SEA0046 SF0178 Mountain lion pursuit seasons.

SEA0047 SF0038 Special license plates-organ donations.

SEA0048 SF0016 State employee-moving expenses.

SEA0049 SF0087 Natural resource funding-large project threshold increase.

SEA0050 SF0106 2023 large project funding.

SEA0051 SF0102 Food Freedom Act-amendments.

SEA0052 SF0091 Creation of tenancy by the entirety.

SEA0053 SF0009 Medicaid coverage-licensed pharmacists.

SEA0054 SF0075 Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.

SEA0055 SF0129 Background checks-governor's office.

SEA0056 SF0148 Preemption of local firearms regulation.

SEA0058 SF0052 School finance-special education funding.

SEA0060 SF0056 Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting purposes.

SEA0061 SF0067 Multipurpose vehicles-disabled license plates.

SEA0062 SF0098 Education-certificate of completion.

SEA0063 SF0113 Architects practice act-amendments.

SEA0064 SF0128 Transfer of state lands-exchange.

SEA0065 SF0157 Weed and pest mitigation-tribal inclusion-2.

The Governor allowed the following enrolled act to go into law without his signature. The Governor’s letter is attached and linked below:

HEA0055 HB0100 Acquisition value study.