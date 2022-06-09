Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Joshua Eames to be a District Court Judge for the Seventh Judicial District serving Natrona County. Joshua will be the fourth District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District. The additional judge was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by the Governor in March.
Since 2019 Joshua has served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Wyoming Attorney General and previously served as an Assistant Attorney General. His legal experience also includes serving as a staff attorney for Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox, and as a staff attorney for Judge Steven Sharpe in the First Judicial District Court. Joshua earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law.
“Joshua’s experience in the Attorney General’s Office and in criminal law, as well as his previous work in the Wyoming court system, will make him a valuable addition to the Seventh Judicial District,” Governor Gordon said.
“I am incredibly humbled and excited for this opportunity, and I want to thank Governor Gordon for this appointment,” Eames said. “I also want to thank all those who have supported and helped me make it to this point. My family and I look forward to serving Natrona County in this new role.”