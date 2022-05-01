Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Lynda Bush to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District serving Crook and Weston Counties. Bush’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge Matthew Castano, who Governor Gordon appointed to be a District Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District.
Since 2017 Bush has served as Crook County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney. She previously served as Weston County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney and as a State’s Attorney in Edmunds County, South Dakota. She earned her Bachelors degree from Northern State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of South Dakota. She resides in Sundance with her husband and children.
“Ms. Bush’s humility and her experience with both the Crook and Weston County courts will serve her well in the role of Circuit Court Judge,” Governor Gordon said.
“I want to thank Governor Gordon for the honor of this appointment, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Crook and Weston Counties,” Bush said.