Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.