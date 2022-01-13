Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Bill Vajda as the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). He replaces Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan, who has served as Interim Director since May.
Vajda brings an extensive background in cybersecurity and communications to Wyoming. He spent three years as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Department of Interior and two years as CIO for the State of Alaska. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and City Manager for the city of Marquette, Michigan for five years and spent time as a White House Senior Advisor and CIO for the US Department of Education.
“Bill’s background in government and experience overseeing cybersecurity programs and requirements will serve our state well,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to extend my appreciation to Tim for his leadership during this transition period.”
“I am very excited to serve Wyoming and grateful to Governor Gordon for this outstanding opportunity,” Vajda said.
Established in 2012, the mission of ETS is to collaborate with all levels of government to provide excellent technology services, empowering the citizens of Wyoming to live and work more securely, efficiently and productively.
Vajda’s appointment is effective January 18.