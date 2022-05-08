Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Nichole Collier to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Seventh Judicial District serving Natrona County. Collier’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge H. Steven Brown.
Collier has served as Staff Attorney for Judge Kerri Johnson of the Seventh Judicial District since 2019. She worked as an attorney in private practice from 2009 until 2019. During that time she served as Magistrate Judge for the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial District, Magistrate Judge for the City of Mills and as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Casper. She earned her Bachelors degree from Morningside College and her Juris Doctorate from George Mason University.
“Ms. Collier’s prior judicial experience and her breadth of legal experience will serve her well as a Circuit Court Judge,” Governor Gordon said.
“I am honored to be appointed as a Circuit Court Judge for my home, Natrona County,” Collier said. “I cannot imagine following in the footsteps of the Honorable Judge Brown, but I will do my best to serve the community as a member of the judiciary.”
Collier’s appointment is effective July 5, 2022.