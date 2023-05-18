Governor Mark Gordon has released an external assessment of the Wyoming Military Department (WYMD) that examines processes and procedures related to the prevention of sexual harassment and assaults. The assessment was requested by Wyoming’s Adjutant General and completed by two independent members of the Governor’s cabinet with backgrounds in employment law and human resources.
Led by Patricia Bach, Director of the Wyoming Office of Administration and Information and Robin Cooley, Director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the assessment reviewed the WYMD’s response process to complaints relating to harassment and assault, as well as its handling of diversity and inclusion issues. It also recommended ways to improve those processes.
“Honoring those who serve means ensuring equality among Guard personnel and developing clear, practical and unimpeachable policies and procedures for reporting concerns,” Governor Gordon said. “I would like to thank Directors Bach and Cooley for their commitment to being independent, thorough and transparent in preparing this assessment. I also appreciate the willingness General Porter has shown in reviewing these important matters, as well as the work he has already done to improve processes in the WYMD. Our Guard members deserve our complete commitment, and this work will make our National Guard even stronger.”
Governor Gordon believes the report shows that the public can have full confidence in the Guard, and that while there are processes and procedures that need adjustment, the culture of the Guard is supportive of changes that improve effectiveness and mission capability.
The report, as well as a response from the WYMD Adjutant General are attached and may be viewed here.