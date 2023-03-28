Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik have announced a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 30, at the Pinedale Library. The forum's focus is to provide an update on the status of Wyoming wildlife impacted by the extreme winter weather and obtain residents' input.
Wyoming residents, state legislators and local elected officials are invited to attend in person or virtually through Zoom. Following a brief presentation by the Wyoming Game and Fish, the meeting will be opened for questions and comments by the public.
When:
Thursday, March 30
4-5:30 pm
Where:
In-person
Pinedale Library
155 S. Tyler Ave
Pinedale, WY 82941
Virtually
Meeting ID: 812 5496 0795
Passcode: 612694