Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik have announced a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 30, at the Pinedale Library. The forum's focus is to provide an update on the status of Wyoming wildlife impacted by the extreme winter weather and obtain residents' input.

Wyoming residents, state legislators and local elected officials are invited to attend in person or virtually through Zoom. Following a brief presentation by the Wyoming Game and Fish, the meeting will be opened for questions and comments by the public.

When:

Thursday, March 30

4-5:30 pm

Where:

In-person

Pinedale Library

155 S. Tyler Ave

Pinedale, WY 82941

Virtually

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 812 5496 0795

Passcode: 612694