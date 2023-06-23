Governor Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Eli Crumley of Pinedale as the 2023 winner of the Wyoming Governor’s Wild Bison raffle. Gordon donated a bison license for the fifth consecutive year to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.
“Congratulations to Mr. Crumley as the Governor’s Wild Bison Raffle winner. I wish him a successful and enjoyable hunt,” Gordon said. “I want to thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife. This raffle was specifically designed to provide an opportunity for all Wyomingites to have a chance to participate in a big game hunt.”
The raffle was only open to Wyoming residents and raised more than $15,000. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife. To learn more about 2023 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.