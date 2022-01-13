Governor Gordon has issued the following statement applauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling today that halts the OSHA vaccine mandate on private businesses. The Governor also expressed his disappointment at a second ruling by the court upholding a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate that applies to most healthcare workers.
“We are delighted that the Supreme Court ruled favorably on our petition regarding OSHA’s authority. This is a victory for Wyoming businesses and their workers. The court rightfully recognized this action by the Biden Administration for what it was-- a blatant example of federal overreach.
It is disappointing that the Court did not reach a similar conclusion on the CMS vaccine mandate. I continue to maintain that healthcare workers should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination. We are still in the process of evaluating the impacts of this ruling on Wyoming’s healthcare workforce.”