Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Johnson County. Kirven’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge William J. Edelman, Fourth Judicial District (Johnson County) effective July 1, 2022.
Kirven has been an attorney in private practice with Kirven and Kirven, P.C. since 2006 and is currently a partner. He also has served as City Attorney for the City of Buffalo, Wyoming since 2008. He previously served as Government Affairs Director for the Spokane Home Builders Association and Spokane Association of Realtors in Spokane, Washington and as a Judicial Law Clerk for Judge Nena James of Wyoming’s Third Judicial District. A Buffalo native, Kirven earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Montana. He earned Masters and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.
“These were three well-qualified candidates,” Governor Gordon said. “Ben’s roots in the community and his longstanding commitment to serving the community will serve him well on the bench.”
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by Governor Gordon and I look forward to serving the Fourth Judicial District,” Kirven said. “I would like to extend my appreciation to my colleagues, friends and family for their support and encouragement throughout this process.”
Kirven’s appointment is effective July 5.