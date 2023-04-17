Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Jason Mead as Water Development Director. Mead has served as Interim Director since December 2021, when previous director Brandon Gebhart was appointed Interim State Engineer.
Mead has worked in the field of water resources for more than 23 years, beginning his career in engineering consulting. For the past 16 years he has worked for the Wyoming Water Development Office, serving as the Deputy Director of the Dam and Reservoir Division since 2014. He earned a Biological Systems Engineering degree from the University of Nebraska and is a licensed Professional Engineer.
“Jason has demonstrated his experience and expertise throughout his time in the Water Development Office, and in his role as Interim Director,” Governor Gordon said. “These qualities will continue to be critical as we address the challenges facing Wyoming water users going forward.”
“I am honored and grateful for Governor Gordon's appointment,” Mead said. “I look forward to continuing to work with water users across the State to manage, develop and maintain our water resources for the enjoyment and beneficial use of current and future generations of Wyoming.”
The Wyoming Water Development Office provides for the planning, selection, financing, construction, acquisition, and operation of projects. This can include projects for the conservation, storage, transmission, supply, and use of water, necessary in the public interest to develop and preserve Wyoming's water and related land resources.