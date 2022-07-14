Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Misha Westby as District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District serving Albany County. Westby’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Tori Kricken, effective August 15, 2022.
Westby has been with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office since 2003 and has served as a Deputy Attorney General since 2015. Her background includes serving as an intern at the United States Supreme Court for retired Chief Justice Burger and as a law clerk for Judge Beaman, a United States Magistrate. She also practiced law at Hirst & Applegate, P.C., a private firm, and supervised the Tort Litigation Section in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. Westby graduated from Rawlins High School and earned her Bachelor’s and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.
“All three nominees I received were exceptionally well-qualified candidates,” Governor Gordon said. “Misha’s extensive legal analysis and diverse background make her well equipped to successfully adjudicate significant matters that come before this court.”
“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity,’ Westby said. “I would like to thank the Governor for the appointment, and my friends and family for their support. I will strive to always be an impartial, fair and compassionate judge.”