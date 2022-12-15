Governor Mark Gordon has announced a ban on TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks to address cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments.

In a memo addressed to all state employees, the Governor directed that TikTok will be permanently removed, and access blocked, from all state government electronic devices and networks. This ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other information technology equipment capable of internet connectivity.

“Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and Wyoming is committed to identifying threats that could impact public safety,” Governor Gordon said. “The potential for foreign governments to access information collected by TikTok is extremely troubling.”

The Governor’s announcement means Wyoming joins at least 12 other states that have banned TikTok from state devices.

The Governor’s memo also directs the State’s Enterprise Technology Services, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Wyoming Information Analysis Team to conduct a coordinated review of any other technology-based threats posed to State government networks.

Here is the Governor's memo:

Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and all of us have critical roles to play to protect Wyoming's technology systems across all levels of government. Every day, technology becomes more intertwined with our lives, evolving at an ever-accelerating pace.

At the same time, cybercriminals work just as quickly to find ways to compromise that technology, disrupt essential operations, and exert influence throughout Wyoming.

I recognize that the State has a vital role to play in protecting its citizens from, as well as identifying and responding to, cybersecurity threats that could impact Wyoming's collective safety and privacy. To that end, I am aware of the growing discussion nationwide surrounding TikTok's ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments. The risk is that TikTok

may be compelled to share information with those who are adverse to Wyoming's interests. Law enforcement warns that TikTok may not control its algorithm, allowing users' devices to be compromised.

In light of this cybersecurity threat, I direct, to the full extent of my executive authority, that the social media platform TikTok be permanently removed, and access blocked, from all state government electronic devices and networks. This TikTok ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other information technology equipment

capable of internet connectivity. My office may grant exceptions to enable law enforcement investigations and other uses as needed.

Further, I am directing a coordinated review by Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), Wyoming Office of Homeland Security (WOHS), and the Wyoming Information Analysis Team (WIAT) to identify any other technology-based threats posed to State networks. ETS, WOHS, and WIAT will promptly present their findings to my office. We will subsequently discuss ways

to increase Wyoming's cybersecurity protections.